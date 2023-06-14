Home States Telangana

First in Telangana: Sri Vamshi Hospital launches container dialysis

The unit can accommodate up to four patients simultaneously and adds to NephroPlus’ existing range of innovative services, such as dialysis on wheels and holiday dialysis.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: NephroPlus, a dialysis services provider, has collaborated with Sri Vamshi Hospital in Jadcherla to launch the nation’s first container dialysis unit. This unique unit, designed in a container format, aims to overcome space limitations in health centres while providing fully functional dialysis services.

The container dialysis unit will offer advanced dialysis services to patients in the region, with a dedicated team of nephrologists and dialysis technicians providing real-time monitoring, expert consultations, and comprehensive support. The unit can accommodate up to four patients simultaneously and adds to NephroPlus’ existing range of innovative services, such as dialysis on wheels and holiday dialysis.

Vikram Vuppala, the Founder and CEO of NephroPlus, emphasised their commitment to enhancing accessibility, affordability, and quality care for patients. “In line with our mission to expand these innovative solutions to underserved areas in India, we plan to establish 10 more units with a similar model in new markets,” he said.

