Flying start to tier-2 IT hub: 718 aspirants get job offers in Telangana

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Tuesday that Siddipet was thriving as a job hub, particularly in the fields of education, health, and information technology (IT). “In the past, locals had to seek employment opportunities in big cities like Hyderabad, but now Siddipet has its own IT hub, enabling locals to find jobs closer to home,” he said.He was speaking at a job fair in which 15 prominent IT companies took park in Siddipet, providing job opportunities within the local IT hub, which is set to commence operations on Thursday.

Minister Harish Rao inaugurated the job fair and addressed educated individuals from various parts of the district. He said that the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) would provide 45-day training to those selected in the Job Mela. While TASK usually conducts training only in Hyderabad, it will now offer training in Siddipet, specifically for those securing jobs in the local IT hub. Minister Harish Rao emphasised that after completing TASK training, individuals will have job prospects not only in IT but also in other sectors.

During the job fair, 718 job seekers were selected by leading companies through interviews. Minister Harish Rao expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Industries Minister KT Rama Rao for their support in establishing the IT hub.

He noted that the IT hub, which came up with an estimated cost of Rs 62 crores, would provide employment opportunities for 718 people, with a total capacity of accommodating 1,436 individuals in two shifts.The minister also laid the foundation stone for the newly built Sri Rama Kalyana Mandapam within the Prasannanjaneya temple premises. He remarked on Siddipet’s development as a hub for reservoirs and temples, underscoring its growing significance.

The event was attended by District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Veleji Rojasharma, and others.Harish Rao later inaugurated the Shankaramath, which was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore, in the presence of Kanchi Peethadhi Jagadguru Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy.

