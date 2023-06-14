Telangana High Court extends interim orders on teachers’ transfers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court extended the interim orders restraining teacher transfers while adjourning three writ petitions filed by B Tirupathaiah, a school assistant, and two others until June 26, 2023. The Telangana Teachers (Regulation of Transfers) Rules, 2023 were challenged as unconstitutional by petitioners. The aforementioned guidelines are made applicable to Headmasters /Headmistresses-Grade-II (Gazetted), School Assistants/SGTs, and other equivalent categories working in Telangana government/Zilla Parishad/MPP schools. The purpose of the aforementioned rules is to control the transfer of the above types of teachers working in government schools, ZPP schools, and MPP schools within Telangana.Responding to the petition, the Government Pleader (GP) petitioned the court to lift the stay in light of the upcoming elections. Once the date is set, the election code will affect teacher transfers and delist these three petitions from the batch, as well as the proposed short deadline, the GP said.After hearing the GP, the court extended the interim orders and adjourned the matter to June 26, 2023.