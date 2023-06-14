Home States Telangana

HMDA notice illegal, says TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

The HMDA maintains that the bidding process for awarding the ORR lease was transparent and above board.

Published: 14th June 2023 09:19 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the legal notice issued to him by the HMDA was in contravention of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, which mandate political neutrality by members of service, while referring to HMDA commissioner Arvind Kumar, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday called upon the Authority to withdraw the notice failing which he said that he would initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings.

On its part, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) said that there was no question of withdrawing the legal notice.In its notice, the Authority had demanded an unconditional apology within 48 hours of the receipt of its legal notice, issued on May 25 through its advocate P Mohith Reddy. The TPCC chief had levelled allegations of irregularities in the Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) tender process for the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The HMDA maintains that the bidding process for awarding the ORR lease was transparent and above board.

Responding to the legal notice through his advocate Kumar Vaibhaw, Revanth asserted his right as an MP from Malkajgiri constituency to raise issues of public importance through public discourse and dialogue, “even if that amounts to asking uneasy questions”.Terming the legal notice “unprecedented”, Vaibhaw said that his client has not received a notice from a statutory authority in his political career spanning over 17 years.He also took strong exception to usage of phrases like “politicise the issue to further your (Revanth’s) own vested interest”.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy also pointed out contradictions in the language used in the legal notice sent to him and the alleged highhanded behaviour of HMDA authorities with regard to “verification of facts”, while accusing them of not cooperating even to file an RTI application.

“Instead of clarifying the issues raised by my client, your client has maliciously and at the behest of the ruling party resorted to sending notices threatening to prosecute,” said Vaibhaw in the reply. He alleged that the HMDA adopted “silencing tactics” to suppress concerns that object to the “unbridled advantage” granted to the private concessionaire.

While the HMDA argued that the entire ORR tender process was transparent, Revanth raised questions over its failure to reveal reports submitted by the advisory organisations CRISIL and Mazars, and its unwillingness to reveal the base price. He also raised doubts over the validity of leasing out ORR for 30 years when the HMDA Master Plan ends in 2031.

The HMDA said that the ORR Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) bid for 30 years was in accordance with the decision of the Council of Ministers, and it was not the first time that a TOT bid was done for 30 years.

HMDA Firm on notice
After Revanth  called upon the Authority to withdraw the notice, the HMDA insisted that the ORR lease process was transpa-rent and it had no intention of  withdrawing it

