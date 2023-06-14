Over 96 per cent clear TS ECET; counselling in July 1st week

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 96.53 per cent of the candidates qualified the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 on Tuesday. Osmania University (OU) organised the exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into diploma and for BSc (Mathematics) courses.

TSCHE chairman Prof R Limbadri

announces the TS ECET results

in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Srinivas Reddy from Kothagudem secured the first position with a score of 82 marks, followed by A Ramulu from Jangaon and Mir Aijaz Ali. In the Chemical Engineering category, the top three candidates were V Shankar from Andhra Pradesh with a score of 132 marks, along with Karthik Kumar and Venkata Naga. In Civil Engineering, the highest scorers were M Sathwik from Hyderabad with 161 marks, followed by Md Rukhsana from Warangal and Sai Kalkieshwar from Karimnagar.

For engineering courses, Telangana universities and affiliated colleges have approximately 183 available seats. The counselling process for admission to these courses is scheduled to begin in the first week of July.

