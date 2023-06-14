RRR project issue: Congress, BJP condemn handcuffing of protesting farmers in Telangana 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA: Strongly condemning the way four farmers, who will be affected by the land acquisition under the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project, were handcuffed while being taken to a court in Bhongir, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday said that the verdict will be delivered to the BRS in the people’s court.The farmers were arrested for staging protests in an attempt to protect their lands falling under the proposed RRR.

In a press statement, the BJP leader said: “What was their (farmers’) fault. Why is Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao treating BCs, SCs and STs, who are the most affected due to the land acquisition for this project, in this manner. Instead of doing justice to these farmers, why are you treating them like rowdies.”

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed anger over handcuffing of four farmers.“In the name of land acquisition, the lands of the weaker sections, Harijans and tribals are being forcibly taken by the government,” the Bhongir MP said.

“Instead of taking government lands, they are grabbing the lands for poor farmers. These farmers own only one or two acres of inherited land. Some of them were arrested and non-bailable cases were registered against them,” he added.

“KCR claims that his government is a farmer-friendly government. But does he have any answer to this incident of handcuffing farmers,” he said and sought strict action against police officials.He also demanded unconditional withdrawal of all cases against the farmers.

