Submit report on lakes in seven districts in 8 weeks: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Tuesday instructed the State government and various authorities to present a conclusive report on the survey of lakes in seven districts within eight weeks.

The bench took up a PIL based on media reports on the sluggish pace of the survey that has been underway for six years, covering 3,534 lakes across Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet, and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts. As per the media report, less than 10% of the survey work has been completed due to disagreements between Revenue and Irrigation officials regarding the full tank level of these water bodies.

Counsel representing the government informed the court that of the 3,534 lakes, only 361 required surveying, with the rest were already surveyed. Counsel requested three more months to complete the survey of the remaining lakes.The court directed the authorities concerned to finalise the survey within eight weeks and submit a report by the next hearing on August 14, 2023.

