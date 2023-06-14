Telangana Assembly polls: Congress seniors keen to ensure victory of kin, followers too

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the poll prospects of Congress improving in Telangana after its decisive victory in neighbouring Karnataka, the senior leaders of the party are trying to not only regain their seats which they had lost in the previous Assembly polls, but also help their kin and followers find success in the constituencies they want to contest.

They seem determined to make most of the situation which is perceived to have turned favourable to the grand old party and assert themselves in their constituencies. The party leadership does not want to fritter away the opportunity that has come its way.The leaders have already started the groundwork, visiting villages in their constituencies, and interacting with their supporters.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, former PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, former minister K Jana Reddy, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, former minister and MLA D Sridhar Babu are among those who are sweating it out to ensure that the party wins in the election as their own future is intertwined with the party’s fortunes.

Uttam Kumar Reddy is interacting with his supporters in Huzurnagar, his home constituency, and Kodad, from where his wife Padmavathi won in 2014 but lost in 2018. He is also trying to draw the attention of the people to the development that he had brought about in the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency. The MP said that he would win from Huzurnagar with a convincing margin this time. He is also helping out his followers who are planning to contest in other segments in Nalgonda district.

Jana Reddy, a seven-time legislator, is chalking out strategies to wrest the Nagarjuna Sagar seat from the BRS. He is also reportedly leaving no stone unturned in a bid to ensure that one of his followers or a family member wins the Miryalaguda seat.

Venkat Reddy wants to prove his strength

Meanwhile, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, a four-time MLA from Nalgonda who also served as a minister in the past, wants to further consolidate his hold on Nakrekal, Bhuvanagiri, Alair and Munugode Assembly segments. He is working hard to ensure that his party wins back the five Assembly segments to prove his strength in Nalgonda.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is currently on a padayatra, is also working hard to retain his Madhira seat besides drawing strategies to help the party nominees win from Palir, Sathupalli, Wyara, and other segments in Khammam district. He is working overtime to ensure that Khammam remains a Congress bastion.

Former minister and legislator Duddilla Sridhar Babu not only wants to retain Manthani seat but also help his party win as many Assembly seats as possible. He is presently focussing all his energies on on Peddapalli, Bhupalpally and Ramagundam segments.

Former minister and MLC T Jeevan Reddy is concentrating on Jagtial, which was once his home constituency, and Choppadandi and Dharmapuri besides Korutla.TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy, who is busy chalking out strategies to help the party come to power in the State, too is helping out his supporters who want to seek election to the Assembly from various segments.

