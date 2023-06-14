Telangana BJP chief Bandi announces 125-strong BJP executive panel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday released the list of 125-member State executive committee of the party. Interestingly, the announcement sparked disappointment among those who made it to the list as well as those who didn’t.

Several leaders, especially the newcomers who were given national roles in their earlier parties, were disappointed as they were expecting a higher position. Tula Uma, who has served as the ZP chairperson of the erstwhile Karimnagar district, is said to be unhappy at being made the member of the BJP State executive committee. It may be mentioned here that she served as the general secretary of TRS (now BRS) for around 10 years.

Jitta Balakrishna Reddy, who merged his Yuva Telangana Party with the BJP, felt that it was an insult to the activists who fought for a separate State were not given due recognition. His name also figured in the list.Guduru Narayana Reddy, who worked as the TPCC treasurer and as an AICC member, was also upset even though he made it to the list.

Some of the leaders whose names didn’t figure in the list, reportedly held meetings with their followers and other leaders at various places across the State, expressing their anguish. Meanwhile, the party clarified that the list was not a new one, but the old list with names of new members added to it.

Shah to hold meeting with old-timers, sr party workers

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with the old timers and senior party workers in Shamshabad before leaving for Khammam to address the public meeting on Thursday.

The public meeting is scheduled to be held in Khammam as part of BJP’s ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan’.

Shah will be landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad at around 12 am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

He will be visiting Tollywood director SS Rajamouli at the latter’s residence between 11.45 am to 12.15 pm on Thursday, after which he will be meeting the old-timers as well as senior party workers at JD Convention Centre in Shamshabad at 12.45 pm.

He will be flying to Bhadrachalam, where he will offer prayers at the Seetha Ramachandraswamy temple from 4 to 4.40 pm, after which he will pay his tributes to the newly-unveiled statue of former AP chief minister NT Rama Rao in Khammam.

He will be addressing the public meeting in Khammam between 6 pm to 7 pm. At around 7.40 pm, he will be flying to Vijayawada, from where he will be departing for Gujarat at around 12 midnight.

