Telangana BJP chief Bandi, BRS MLC Kavitha in Twitter spat over women’s safety

HYDERABAD: A Twitter spat broke out between BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and BRS MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday, over the safety of women. On the occasion of "Women Empowerment Day" held as part of the 21-day decennial celebrations of Telangana formation, Sanjay took to Twitter, mocking the State government for the lack of safety, respect, and dignity for women in Telangana. Questioning the silence of the State government on BRS leaders' atrocities against the women of their own party, he said that action was not being initiated despite the victims taking the extreme step of ending their lives. "Insulting the woman governor, putting shackles around the hands of the tribal women who demanded rights for their podu lands, suffering of girl children in schools due to lack of toilets and cheating of women in the name of construction of 2BHK houses for them have become commonplace in Telangana. The women in Telangana are observing how the BRS is trying to woo women with a demand for reservation in legislative houses for its political gains. But women will teach the BRS a fitting lesson in the coming elections," Sanjay tweeted. In response to his tweet, Kavitha commented saying how the NDA government has not allowed President Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, to inaugurate the new parliament building, and how no action was taken against BJP MP and WFI president Brijbhushan, despite the women wrestlers demanding his arrest for sexually harassing them. "Beti Bachao- Beti Padhao has been confined to a slogan. The prices of gas cylinders are bringing tears in the eyes of women in the kitchen. Women's education and health have been neglected. The welfare of a few is more important than that of women. If women decide, you will lose your address," she tweeted in her response.