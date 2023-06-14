Telangana minister KT Rama Rao meets BRS GHMC corporators

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, who is also the working president of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), emphasised the importance of effectively implementing welfare programmes initiated by the State government and the development of Hyderabad.

As part of the Telangana State formation’s decennial celebrations, ward offices will be opened in all 150 wards of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region from June 16 to enhance service delivery and promote closer interactions with the public.

The minister held a meeting with the BRS corporators of GHMC at Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday, attended by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi. He highlighted the uniqueness of the ward office system, stating that it is unparalleled across the country.

Rama Rao expressed confidence in its potential to strengthen governance within the city and urged corporators to actively utilise the system to address public issues. He explained the agenda and benefits of the initiative, emphasising its significance in enhancing service delivery and fostering closer interactions with the public.

He mentioned that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decentralised the administration to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes and government programs reach the people without any gaps. The ward offices, much like the new districts, revenue divisions, mandals and gram panchayats, serve as an extension of the CM’s vision, bringing civic services closer to the people. Corporators were instructed to invite Resident Welfare Association presidents and prominent individuals from their wards for the inauguration of the offices.

The minister emphasised the need to spread awareness among the people about the welfare programmes implemented by the BRS-led State government and the rapid development in Hyderabad. He urged corporators to strengthen the party while actively engaging in government programmes to connect with the people.

Rama Rao expressed confidence in the party’s success in the upcoming elections and encouraged corporators to wholeheartedly participate, acknowledging their efforts as crucial for the party’s continued growth.

