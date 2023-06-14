Home States Telangana

Two girl students die by suicide as colleges reopen in Telangana 

Inmates at the Narayana College boarding facility found Vamshika lying on the ground in a pool of blood and alerted the college management and the police.

Published: 14th June 2023 09:21 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / ADILABAD: Two girls studying Intermediate died by suicide in Hyderabad and Nirmal district on Tuesday. While R Vamshika (16), a native of Kamareddy town jumped to her death from the fifth floor of the Narayana Junior College at Bachupally, Vadla Deepika, (17) hanged herself in the hostel bathroom on the RGUKT campus.

Inmates at the Narayana College boarding facility found Vamshika lying on the ground in a pool of blood and alerted the college management and the police. Kukatpally ACP A Chandra Shekar said that Vamshika was admitted to the institution just three days ago, and was “homesick” since then.Meanwhile, Deepka’s classmates alerted the campus security after she was found unconscious. She died while being rushed to Bhainsa hospital.

