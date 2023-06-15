25 BRS MLAs in touch with BJP: Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s statement that BJP corporators from GHMC were in touch with him, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday said that 25 MLAs from the ruling party were in touch with the saffron party.But, he made it clear that they will have to resign from their posts if they want to join the saffron party.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating BJP’s party office in Quthbullapur Assembly constituency on Wednesday, Sanjay alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had funded Congress MLAs in 30 Assembly constituencies where the BRS couldn’t secure its deposits in the previous elections.He said that those who win on a Congress ticket are post-paid leaders and those who lose and join the BRS after election are pre-paid leaders.He also asserted that the BJP was the only party which can defeat these two parties.

Alleging that the Dharani portal was launched to regularise the ill-gotten properties of KCR’s family members, he said: “KCR claims that Dharani is an efficient portal and its introduction has facilitated implementation of Rythu Bandhu scheme. Rythu Bandhu was launched in 2018 and Dharani was rolled out much later.”

BJP national general secretary and the party’s State in-charge Tarun Chugh, who also addressed the party workers on the occasion, said that the chief minister’s family members were doing alcohol business from star hotels and were expanding it in Delhi and Punjab.He said that the people of Telangana are ready to end the “corrupt” family rule of BRS by saying “bye bye to KCR.”

