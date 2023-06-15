Home States Telangana

A day after quitting BRS, Srihari Rao joins Congress

Srihari Rao, who has been openly criticising the BRS leadership for sidelining him and failing to recognise his contribution during the Statehood movement, has quit the pink party on Tuesday.

Published: 15th June 2023 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

K Srihari Rao. (Photo | Twitter)

Senior BRS leader and Telangana activist K Srihari Rao. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Senior BRS leader and Telangana activist K Srihari Rao joined the Congress in the presence of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Revanth Reddy welcomed the leader from the Nirmal district along with his followers into the grand old party.

Srihari Rao, who has been openly criticising the BRS leadership for sidelining him and failing to recognise his contribution during the Statehood movement, has quit the pink party on Tuesday. He has been holding meetings with the local BRS cadre as well as his followers in a bid to finalise his plan to join the grand old party.

Recently, Srihari Rao wrote an open letter accusing Endowment Minster A Indrakaran Reddy of ignoring him and his contribution to the party as the latter ‘failed’ to invite him to a BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam event held in the Nirmal constituency. Srihari Rao, who has been associated with Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao since 2007, had contested in the 2009 and 2014 Assembly elections from Nirmal on BRS ticket.

