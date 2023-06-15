Home States Telangana

BRS leaders see BJP’s political conspiracy behind I-T searches

Meanwhile, Medak MP Prabhakar Reddy described that the I-T searches as a political conspiracy hatched by the BJP to defame and discredit the BRS leaders ahead of the Assembly elections.

Published: 15th June 2023 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

BRS Flags , BRS workers

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

NALGONDA/SIDDIPET: Condemning the I-T searches at offices and premises of BRS MLAs P Shekhar Reddy and Marri Janardhan Reddy as well as MP Kotta Prabhakar Reddy as a “cowardly act”, State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said that the pink party leaders won’t be cowed down by intimidatory tactics of the BJP-led Union government.“The I-T and ED searches are being conducted at the behest of BJP-led government at the Centre. But, we are not afraid of such attacks. We won’t be cowed down by such intimidatory tactics.”

Referring specifically to searches at the offices of MLA Shekhar Reddy, he said: “Shekhar Reddy was a businessman before joining the BRS. These raids are a cowardly act aimed at troubling Shekhar Reddy,” he said. Meanwhile, Medak MP Prabhakar Reddy described that the I-T searches as a political conspiracy hatched by the BJP to defame and discredit the BRS leaders ahead of the Assembly elections.

Prabhakar Reddy, who was in his native village of Potaram in Dubbak constituency when the I-T sleuths searched his residence in Hyderabad, said: “My daughter called up to say that the I-T officials were conducting searches at my home. I told her to provide all the information they want from us.” Prabhakar Reddy, who monitored the situation on CCTV from Potaram, said: “We are not afraid of these kind of attacks. The final outcome of these searches is that I-T officials will dig a mountain only to find a rat.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRS MLAs BJP
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp