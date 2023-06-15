BRS leaders see BJP’s political conspiracy behind I-T searches

By Express News Service

NALGONDA/SIDDIPET: Condemning the I-T searches at offices and premises of BRS MLAs P Shekhar Reddy and Marri Janardhan Reddy as well as MP Kotta Prabhakar Reddy as a “cowardly act”, State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said that the pink party leaders won’t be cowed down by intimidatory tactics of the BJP-led Union government.“The I-T and ED searches are being conducted at the behest of BJP-led government at the Centre. But, we are not afraid of such attacks. We won’t be cowed down by such intimidatory tactics.”

Referring specifically to searches at the offices of MLA Shekhar Reddy, he said: “Shekhar Reddy was a businessman before joining the BRS. These raids are a cowardly act aimed at troubling Shekhar Reddy,” he said. Meanwhile, Medak MP Prabhakar Reddy described that the I-T searches as a political conspiracy hatched by the BJP to defame and discredit the BRS leaders ahead of the Assembly elections.

Prabhakar Reddy, who was in his native village of Potaram in Dubbak constituency when the I-T sleuths searched his residence in Hyderabad, said: “My daughter called up to say that the I-T officials were conducting searches at my home. I told her to provide all the information they want from us.” Prabhakar Reddy, who monitored the situation on CCTV from Potaram, said: “We are not afraid of these kind of attacks. The final outcome of these searches is that I-T officials will dig a mountain only to find a rat.”

