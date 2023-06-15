Dutch aircraft major to set up manufacturing joint venture in Hyderabad soon
HYDERABAD: In a big boost to the aerospace sector, NIJL, a Netherlands-based major in aircraft docking engineering, has decided to establish a manufacturing joint venture in Hyderabad. NIJL will partner with Hyderabad-based Sagar Asia Group to set up this joint venture.
The executive leadership team of NIJL met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and announced their plans to establish a manufacturing joint venture. The NIJL delegation was led by its CEO Nobert Pieterse. NIJL is a global leader in aviation docking systems and ground support equipment stands, providing support to airlines and MROs worldwide.
With 50 years of experience, NIJL has become a world leader in designing, manufacturing and turn-key delivery of lifting and transportation gear, steel and aluminum docking systems, access stairs, fall protection stands, and working platforms. So far, the company has acquired a wealth of experience with airlines, MROs and aircraft manufacturers like KLM, British Airways and Lufthansa.