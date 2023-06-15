Dutch aircraft major to set up manufacturing joint venture in Hyderabad soon

Home States Telangana

The executive leadership team of NIJL met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and announced their plans to establish a manufacturing joint venture.

Image used for representative purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a big boost to the aerospace sector, NIJL, a Netherlands-based major in aircraft docking engineering, has decided to establish a manufacturing joint venture in Hyderabad. NIJL will partner with Hyderabad-based Sagar Asia Group to set up this joint venture.

The executive leadership team of NIJL met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and announced their plans to establish a manufacturing joint venture. The NIJL delegation was led by its CEO Nobert Pieterse. NIJL is a global leader in aviation docking systems and ground support equipment stands, providing support to airlines and MROs worldwide.

With 50 years of experience, NIJL has become a world leader in designing, manufacturing and turn-key delivery of lifting and transportation gear, steel and aluminum docking systems, access stairs, fall protection stands, and working platforms. So far, the company has acquired a wealth of experience with airlines, MROs and aircraft manufacturers like KLM, British Airways and Lufthansa.

