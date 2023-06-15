HC notice to govt on grabbed temple lands

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has taken up a letter written by a senior citizen based on a news report as a PIL and issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Endowments department, the Endowments Commissioner, and the Collectors of Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Wanaparthy and Narayanpet districts to file counters within six weeks.

The letter, written to the Chief Justice, raises the issue of encroachment of 102.05 acres of Venkateswara Swamy temple in Jadcherla of the Mahabubnagar district. It says that real estate mafia has set its eyes on 63.03 acres in Jadcherla and numerous layouts have come up on it.

The letter points out that more than half of the 44 acres endowed to Anjaneya Swamy temple of Chinna Rajamuree in Devarakadra mandal district was encroached with the connivance of public representatives and political leaders while the authorities remain mute spectators.It says that on the basis of documents, the district has 15,450 acres of inam land which is under the authority of the Endowments department.

After examining the contentions of the taken-up PIL, the court issued notices to the respondent authorities to file their counters, but the respondents did not file, therefore the court gave the respondents a further six weeks to file counter affidavits and adjourned the case to August 10, 2023.

