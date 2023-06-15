Home States Telangana

HC notice to govt on grabbed temple lands

It says that on the basis of documents, the district has 15,450 acres of inam land which is under the authority of the Endowments department.

Published: 15th June 2023 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has taken up a letter written by a senior citizen based on a news report as a PIL and issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Endowments department, the Endowments Commissioner, and the Collectors of Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Wanaparthy and Narayanpet districts to file counters within six weeks.

The letter, written to the Chief Justice, raises the issue of encroachment of 102.05 acres of Venkateswara Swamy temple in Jadcherla of the Mahabubnagar district. It says that real estate mafia has set its eyes on 63.03 acres in Jadcherla and numerous layouts have come up on it.

The letter points out that more than half of the 44 acres endowed to Anjaneya Swamy temple of Chinna Rajamuree in Devarakadra mandal district was encroached with the connivance of public representatives and political leaders while the authorities remain mute spectators.It says that on the basis of documents, the district has 15,450 acres of inam land which is under the authority of the Endowments department.

After examining the contentions of the taken-up PIL, the court issued notices to the respondent authorities to file their counters, but the respondents did not file, therefore the court gave the respondents a further six weeks to file counter affidavits and adjourned the case to August 10, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp