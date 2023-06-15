I-T searches on BRS MLAs, MP for ‘tax evasion’

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Income-Tax department on Wednesday conducted searches at the offices and residences of ruling BRS MLAs Pailla Shekhar Reddy and Marri Janardhan Reddy, and Medak MP Kotta Prabhakar Reddy for suspected tax evasion by their respective business firms.

IT sleuths reach the residence of

BRS MLA P Sekhar Reddy on

Wednesday to search it

I-T sources said that the department suspects that the companies run by the three BRS leaders dealt in cash transactions and maintained undisclosed records to evade paying tax.They said that the agency found that the MLAs held directorship positions in Mainland Digital Technologies, while the MP’s kin served as a director in the same company. Authorities suspect that significant transactions occurred between the company’s account and unidentified entities, as well as certain real estate firms.

Searches were also conducted in Bengaluru, where a company associated with MLA Pailla Shekhar Reddy’s family engaged in the real estate business, along with Marri Janardhan Reddy’s textile firms. Searches were also carried out on the offices of Kotta Manjulatha, a director at Mainland Digital.

Early on Wednesday, 70 teams of I-T sleuths swooped down on locations in Hyderabad and Bengaluru and seized account ledgers and offline records primarily related to real estate transactions. I-T officials suspect that the cash collected may have been diverted to other countries, possibly through illegal hawala channels, the sources said.

The searches were conducted on Hilland Technologies Pvt Ltd, Mainland Digital Technologies, Flagrant Technologies, Sri Lorven Syndicate Pvt Ltd, Kotta Developers Pvt Ltd, Keeko Online Pvt Ltd, Hyten Engineers Pvt Ltd, and Navanaami Ventures LLP.

Documents seized

Agency sources said that the searches are expected to continue for an additional two days, with a substantial number of documents already seized, including internal agreements and cash transaction records between partners. The sources said that the cash collected could have been invested in a Bengaluru-based firm, prompting suspicions about the relationship between the different entities.

Meanwhile, one Mekala Raghuma Reddy has lodged complaints with the CBI, ED, and Income-Tax department against P Vanitha Reddy, wife of Bhongir MLA Pailla Shekhar Reddy. Vanitha Reddy is alleged to be the managing partner of M/S SLS Properties and was accused of insisting on cash payments by customers to avoid paying taxes to the government.

The complainant claims to have booked a property in SLS Properties’ venture in Yadadri worth Rs 1.03 crore. However, the company allegedly demanded that the remaining amount be paid in cash, after accepting the initial payment of Rs 35 lakh via cheques. The complaint says that the company refused to register the property if the payment was in any other form than cash.

On June 10, the complainant submitted the sale agreement, along with complaints, to the I-T department, ED, CBI, and local authorities, including the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district Collector and the Rachakonda Police Commissioner.

Not scared: BRS

The searches drew sharp reaction from BRS leaders, including Ministers, who condemned the action and accused the BJP-led Union government of targeting the party ahead of elections. They maintained that they will not be cowed down by I-T, ED or CBI raids.

Mum on Senthil

There was no official reaction from the BRS on the arrest of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji – neither KCR nor KTR reacted to the news. However, TSREDCO chairman Y Sathish Reddy tweeted: “I strongly condemn the misuse of ED against Tamil Nadu Minister Mr. V Senthil Balaji. Blinded by political vendetta, the BJP is causing irreversible damage to our democracy! (sic)”.

