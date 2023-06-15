Iconic Telangana buildings sweep Green Apple awards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five iconic structures in Telangana have won the prestigious ‘International Beautiful Buildings Green Apple Awards.’ This recognition, bestowed by the Green Organisation based in London, marks the first time that any Indian buildings have received this honour.

The award-winning buildings include the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Integrated Command Control Room of the State police, the renovated Yadadri temple, and the historic Moazzam Jahi Market. Each structure represents a unique architectural marvel and has been recognised in different categories, showcasing the State’s versatility in urban development.

Established in 1994, the Green Organisation is an independent non-profit organisation committed to promoting environmental best practices worldwide. Their annual ‘Green Apple Awards,’ initiated in 2016, seek to acknowledge and celebrate enterprises, councils, and communities that demonstrate exceptional commitment to environmental sustainability.

The ‘International Beautiful Buildings Green Apple Awards’ specifically recognise buildings that have a positive and visually appealing impact on their surroundings

MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar will receive the prestigious awards on behalf of the State government on June 16 in London. The Telangana government, confident in its developmental outcomes, has regularly enlisted its projects and policies to be evaluated for global recognition.

Extending this practice further, the MAUD department, with support from the National Institute of Urban Management, applied for the awards under the urban and real estate Sector, on behalf of the State government.

Previous accolades include the World Green City Awards in 2022, the Tree City of the World Award in 2021, and the Living & Inclusion Award at the Smart City Expo World Congress in 2021. Earlier, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in London, the National Museum of Qatar, and Jalan Mahkota in Kuantan, Malaysia, had won the prestigious Green Apple Awards.

Top laurels

Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat

Office/Workspace Category: Celebrated for its aesthetically pleasing design and functionality.

Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge

Bridge Category: Acknowledged for its unique and innovative design.

Command Control Centre

Office Category: Appreciated for its distinct architectural approach.

Yadagirigutta Temple

Religious Structure Category: Honoured for its excellence in religious architecture.

MJ Market

Heritage Category: Recognised for its outstanding restoration and adaptive reuse.

A matter of pride: KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed delight as five structures built and renovated by the government won international awards on Wednesday. He said the achievement of winning a number of green awards was a matter of pride for the State. The CM stated that the government’s efforts followed global standards and regulations

HYDERABAD: Five iconic structures in Telangana have won the prestigious ‘International Beautiful Buildings Green Apple Awards.’ This recognition, bestowed by the Green Organisation based in London, marks the first time that any Indian buildings have received this honour. The award-winning buildings include the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Integrated Command Control Room of the State police, the renovated Yadadri temple, and the historic Moazzam Jahi Market. Each structure represents a unique architectural marvel and has been recognised in different categories, showcasing the State’s versatility in urban development. Established in 1994, the Green Organisation is an independent non-profit organisation committed to promoting environmental best practices worldwide. Their annual ‘Green Apple Awards,’ initiated in 2016, seek to acknowledge and celebrate enterprises, councils, and communities that demonstrate exceptional commitment to environmental sustainability.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The ‘International Beautiful Buildings Green Apple Awards’ specifically recognise buildings that have a positive and visually appealing impact on their surroundings MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar will receive the prestigious awards on behalf of the State government on June 16 in London. The Telangana government, confident in its developmental outcomes, has regularly enlisted its projects and policies to be evaluated for global recognition. Extending this practice further, the MAUD department, with support from the National Institute of Urban Management, applied for the awards under the urban and real estate Sector, on behalf of the State government. Previous accolades include the World Green City Awards in 2022, the Tree City of the World Award in 2021, and the Living & Inclusion Award at the Smart City Expo World Congress in 2021. Earlier, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in London, the National Museum of Qatar, and Jalan Mahkota in Kuantan, Malaysia, had won the prestigious Green Apple Awards. Top laurels Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Office/Workspace Category: Celebrated for its aesthetically pleasing design and functionality. Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge Bridge Category: Acknowledged for its unique and innovative design. Command Control Centre Office Category: Appreciated for its distinct architectural approach. Yadagirigutta Temple Religious Structure Category: Honoured for its excellence in religious architecture. MJ Market Heritage Category: Recognised for its outstanding restoration and adaptive reuse. A matter of pride: KCR Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed delight as five structures built and renovated by the government won international awards on Wednesday. He said the achievement of winning a number of green awards was a matter of pride for the State. The CM stated that the government’s efforts followed global standards and regulations