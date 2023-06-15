Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao lays foundation for 2,000-bed block in Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science

Stressing the importance of meticulous planning, the Chief Minister urged health department officials to dedicate ample time to strategise and achieve their objectives.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lays the foundation stone for the 2,000-bed ‘Dashabdi’ block at NIMS on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the ‘Dashabdi Block,’ which will add an additional 2,000 beds to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science (NIMS), making it one of India’s largest hospitals with a total capacity of 4,000 beds. Health Minister T Harish Rao hailed this historic milestone as a turning point for the state’s healthcare sector.

The ‘Dashabdi Block’, estimated to cost Rs 1,571 crore, will have 42 super-speciality departments, including cardiac care, nephrology, hepatology, cancer treatment, emergency medicine, trauma care, orthopaedics, and many more and will cater to the diverse medical needs of the State’s growing population.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone, the Chief Minister expressed his determination to address any shortcomings within the medical department and elevate it to the No. 1 position in the country.

Stressing the importance of meticulous planning, the Chief Minister urged health department officials to dedicate ample time to strategise and achieve their objectives. “As the saying goes, ‘the best planning is half the battle won.’ We must strive for excellence in the healthcare sector. There is still a long way to go, and it is crucial to contemplate how we can attain our goals,” KCR said, and reiterated the government’s commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services to the citizens.

He pointed out the notable increase in budgetary allocations for the medical sector over the years. KCR assured that the State government will prioritise expanding bed availability from 17,000 to 50,000 in Telangana.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reminded that the State government established 550-tonne oxygen-producing plants which will serve for any future health emergencies. The Chief Minister also launched the KCR Nutrition Kits for pregnant women during the event, personally handing some over to Parvathi of Udayanagar Colony, Parveenamma of Bholanagar, Shirishamma of MBT Nagar, Panjagutta Tejaswini of Pratap Nagar, Sujathamma of Sriram Nagar, and Renukamma of Ambedkarnagar.

Harish Rao expressed his appreciation for the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring equal access to medical education. He praised KCR’s vision of establishing government medical colleges in every district, an initiative that promises to revolutionise healthcare accessibility throughout Telangana.
He spoke about the transformative impact of these efforts, enabling the provision of quality healthcare services to the remotest corners of the State.

