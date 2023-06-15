Parents suspect foul play in IIIT Basara student’s death

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The staff of IIIT Basara and colleagues of Vadla Deepika, 17, bid a teary farewell to her as her parents took her body to their native village of Gorekal village in Sangareddy district on Wednesday after the mandatory post-mortem examination. Deepika allegedly died by suicide in the bathroom in her hostel on Tuesday after taking her semester examination. She was in her first year of PUC.

Vadla Deepika

The IIIT Basara (RGUKT) staff observed two minutes of silence as a mark of respect to her. RGUKT vice chancellor Prof. V Venkata Ramana announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to the victim’s family members. Telangana Working Journalist Federation (TWJF) union leaders met the vice-chancellor to support the family members because her father is a journalist.

The victim’s family members said that she did not have any health problems but the management told them that she was suffering from giddiness. The management told them that she was immediately shifted to the Bhainsa area hospital. “We first visited Bhainsa area hospital and then Nirmal district hospital,” they said.

Her father Veeraiah, suffered a heart attack after seeing her body. He was admitted to Nirmal Hospital and was given treatment in the ICU last night. After his condition improved on Wednesday morning, he returned home with his family. The RGKUT-Basara’s student governing council members tweeted expressing their anguish over the students ending their lives in the campus.

Inquiry into the circumstances that led to her death are still being probed even as the family members suspect there was something fishy about her death. The Basara police registered a case on the basis of the parents’ complaint on Wednesday. They said they came to know about her death only through the media and sought action against the IIIT Basara management for negligence.

PDSU district president Sidam Saikumar said Deepika died due to the negligence of the administration of the RGUKT and demanded a probe by a sitting judge into the incident and the deaths that occurred on the campus during the last two years. A posse of policemen was posted at the hospital to prevent any trouble at the hospital and RGUKT Basara.

Action demanded against IIIT mgmt

The Basara police registered a case on the basis of the parents’ complaint on Wednesday. They said they came to know about her death only through the media and sought action against the IIIT Basara management for ‘negligence’

ADILABAD: The staff of IIIT Basara and colleagues of Vadla Deepika, 17, bid a teary farewell to her as her parents took her body to their native village of Gorekal village in Sangareddy district on Wednesday after the mandatory post-mortem examination. Deepika allegedly died by suicide in the bathroom in her hostel on Tuesday after taking her semester examination. She was in her first year of PUC. Vadla DeepikaThe IIIT Basara (RGUKT) staff observed two minutes of silence as a mark of respect to her. RGUKT vice chancellor Prof. V Venkata Ramana announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to the victim’s family members. Telangana Working Journalist Federation (TWJF) union leaders met the vice-chancellor to support the family members because her father is a journalist. The victim’s family members said that she did not have any health problems but the management told them that she was suffering from giddiness. The management told them that she was immediately shifted to the Bhainsa area hospital. “We first visited Bhainsa area hospital and then Nirmal district hospital,” they said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Her father Veeraiah, suffered a heart attack after seeing her body. He was admitted to Nirmal Hospital and was given treatment in the ICU last night. After his condition improved on Wednesday morning, he returned home with his family. The RGKUT-Basara’s student governing council members tweeted expressing their anguish over the students ending their lives in the campus. Inquiry into the circumstances that led to her death are still being probed even as the family members suspect there was something fishy about her death. The Basara police registered a case on the basis of the parents’ complaint on Wednesday. They said they came to know about her death only through the media and sought action against the IIIT Basara management for negligence. PDSU district president Sidam Saikumar said Deepika died due to the negligence of the administration of the RGUKT and demanded a probe by a sitting judge into the incident and the deaths that occurred on the campus during the last two years. A posse of policemen was posted at the hospital to prevent any trouble at the hospital and RGUKT Basara. Action demanded against IIIT mgmt The Basara police registered a case on the basis of the parents’ complaint on Wednesday. They said they came to know about her death only through the media and sought action against the IIIT Basara management for ‘negligence’