Shah’s Khammam visit postponed, cadre upset

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has postponed his public meeting scheduled to be held in Khammam on June 15.According to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, Shah has decided to postpone his visit to Telangana to a later date as he will be touring Gujarat in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy causing devastation in that State.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and Shah’s constituencies were among the areas affected by the cyclone. Consequently, on the Prime Minister’s directive, Shah rushed to Gujarat to oversee the rescue operations. Meanwhile, the saffron party’s Khammam district unit was left disheartened over the unexpected postponement of Shah’s visit.

The BJP’s State unit, in collaboration with the Khammam district unit, had made elaborate arrangements for Shah’s visit, including a public meeting at the SR and BGNR College grounds in the town.

More than 10,000 vehicles were arranged to mobilise over 1,00,000 people from the erstwhile Khammam district alone, with plans to attract attendees from neighbouring districts such as Mahbubabad, Suryapet and Warangal.

Rs 5 crore spend on making arrangements

According to sources, the district BJP leaders spent Rs 4 to Rs 5 crore for stage decorations, seating areas, and other necessary arrangements. The entire public meeting venue, including the grounds, was bedecked with flags, flexes, banners, and welcoming boards, to create a festive aura to the event. Hotel accommodations were booked, food preparations were made, and extensive propaganda was undertaken to ensure a grand reception.

However, BJP State general secretary D Pradeep Kumar and party Tamil Nadu in-charge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy conveyed the news of Shah’s visit being postponed. BJP’s Khammam district president Galla Satyanarayana and general secretary Nunna Ravi Kumar expressed their disappointment at the news. They said that the cadre was excited about Shah’s visit and expected it to galvanise the district unit of the party.

