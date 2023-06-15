South Central Railway on mission mode to eliminate manned level crossings

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) is working towards enhancing safety at the manned level crossing (LC) gates and various measures have been undertaken to raise awareness and caution among motorists.

In the previous financial year of 2022-23, a total of 80 manned level crossings were replaced with the construction of road under bridges (RuBs), the road over bridges (RoBs), and limited height subways (LHS) within the SCR jurisdiction.

In the current financial year of 2023-24, SCR is working towards the elimination of manned LCs on a mission mode. In this financial year, seven manned level crossings have been removed, and the zone has set a target to eliminate additional manned crossings by the end of the fiscal year.

In line with the decision of the International Union of Railways to observe International Level Crossing Awareness Day on June 15, South Central Railway is participating in a campaign aimed at sensitising road users and promoting safe behaviour in and around level crossing gates.

SCR has implemented cautionary signage boards that highlight mandatory precautions to be taken when railway gates are closed for approaching trains.

