Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan urges more youths to donate blood

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing the importance of more people coming forward to donate blood and contribute to the noble cause of saving lives, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said there was a need for greater awareness regarding blood donation.

She was addressing the World Blood Donor Day celebrations with the theme “Give Blood, Give Plasma, Share Life, Share Often” at the Raj Bhavan’s Community Hall on Wednesday. As part of the event, a special blood donation camp was also organised at the venue.

The Governor highlighted that a single blood donation can potentially help two to three needy patients. However, there continues to be a severe shortage of blood units compared to the demand, she said, urging the students, youth and eligible individuals to be educated about the benefits of blood donation.

During the event, Soundararajan felicitated donors who have donated blood at least 50 times. Awards were also presented to institutions such as TCS, SBI Staff College, Osmania University, and ICICI for their exemplary performance in collecting the highest number of blood units.

The Governor also presented appreciation certificates to the representatives of the IRCS Hanamkonda unit, Dr Vijay Chander Reddy and EV Srinivas, for achieving ISO certification. Additionally, Bussa Anjanna and other representatives from IRCS Nizamabad were recognised and awarded for their achievements.

In a show of support, newly married couple, Siddhartha Kurre and Srilekha Kurre, as well as TSSPF constable Vinay Goud donated blood. Anjaiah, who has donated blood 139 times, and his wife P Manorama, who has donated 50 times, also attended the event and were felicitated for their significant contributions.

