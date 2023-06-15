Top NCP leaders join BRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day ahead of inauguration of the BRS office in Nagpur, several leaders from Ahmednagar joined the pink party in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday.Among those who joined the BRS were NCP State vice-president Ghanshyam S and NCP OBC Cell Ahmednagar district president Sanjay Anandkar.

Addressing the new inductees, Rao said: “One need not learn rocket science to rule the country. Urge to utilise the available natural resources is enough motivation to serve the country.”“Our country has abundant natural resources. Yet, the farmers and the oppressed classes have been suffering due to lack of irrigation water and electricity,” he said.

Stating that the governments should work for the welfare of the farmers, STs and other sections of the society, he said: “The BRS government strived hard for the welfare of the poor and oppressed, and Telangana has become a role model for the entire country. Telangana proved that if there is will there is a way to take up development activities.”On Wednesday, priests performed special pujas and homams at the BRS Nagpur office on Wednesday. Rao is scheduled to inaugurate the office on Thursday.

LS approves name change

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday issued a notification approving the change of name of TRS to BRS. The BRS has nine members in the Lok Sabha. The Rajya Sabha already issued a notification approving the change of party’s name.

