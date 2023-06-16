Allocating land for caste-based bhavans regressive practice: Telangana HC

TG Naidu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Thursday expressed strong disapproval over the allocation of prime land for the construction of community bhavans based on caste. Asserting that the practice further perpetuates caste divisions within society, the court deemed it a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.

Chief Justice Bhuyan questioned the rationale behind allocating properties on a caste basis, emphasising the need for an inclusive and progressive society. “In the twenty-first century, it is absurd to engage in such narrow-minded practices,” Chief Justice Bhuyan stated.The court raised concerns about the regressive nature of caste-based divisions, urging the government to implement schemes that promote inter-caste marriages.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by retired Professor A Vinayak Reddy challenging the allocation of five acres of land each to the Velama and Kamma communities in Serilingampally mandal, near HITEC City.

Sarasani Satyam Reddy, senior counsel for the petitioner, informed the court that the State government had provided a 5-acre plot adjacent to the HITEC City road and another 5-acre site abutting the National Academy of Construction (NAC) road in Khanamet village, free of cost, to the All India Velama Association and the Kamma Vari Seva Sanghala Samakya, respectively.

Satyam Reddy further argued that these two communities were among the wealthiest in the State, and the market value of the allotted land was exceptionally high. While the government estimated the value of one acre at Rs 50 crore, the actual market value exceeded this significantly, senior counsel said.

Responding to the allegations, Advocate General BS Prasad informed the court that the government had allocated land not only to these two groups but also to various other communities for the construction of community bhavans. He stated that the government would follow GO 571, which mandates allotments based on market value. However, considering the financial limitations of poorer communities, certain discounts may be provided.

To this, the bench said: “Nowhere does such a practice exist. This is very narrow-minded; it’s absurd as in other states, several groups acquired properties at market value and built hospitals.”Citing the example of Karnataka where the Lingayath community purchased lands and built educational institutions and charity hostels, the bench asked: “Is it correct for a State to allocate property on a caste basis? What exactly is this? It should not be done by the government.”

Expressing dissatisfaction with the allocation of land on the basis of caste, the court decided to pass ex-parte orders against the Kamma Vari Seva Sanghala Samakya in the PIL. The All India Velama Association was given two weeks to file counters.

The court adjourned the matter until June 28, 2023. Other PILs concerning land allotments to organisations such as M/S. Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy Educational Society (Reddy Hostal), Sharada Peetam, Jiyar Trust, and film director N Shankar were postponed to a later date.

