Death of 2nd girl student in 48 hours leaves IIIT-Basara tense

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Basara, popularly known as IIIT-Basara, finds itself in the spotlight once again as the tragic deaths of two girl students within a span of 48 hours have left parents questioning the safety of their children within the institution.

The shocking demise of first-year PUC student V Deepika by suicide in the hostel bathroom on Tuesday was yet to sink in when Bura Likhita, aged 17 and a close friend of Deepika, fell to her death from the fourth floor of the IIIT Basara hostel building at about 2 am on Thursday.

Alerted by the thud of the body hitting the ground, security guards and students rushed Likhita to the campus dispensary where first aid was administered before she was shifted to Bhainsa Area Hospital and later to Nirmal hospital. However, she was declared “brought dead”.Upon learning of the incident at around 2:45 am, Likhita’s parents rushed to Nirmal Government Hospital.

Overwhelmed by grief upon seeing their daughter’s lifeless body, they expressed suspicions of foul play. Authorities accompanied the family to RGUKT-Basara, revealing the location where the tragedy unfolded. After a postmortem examination, the police released the body to Likhita’s parents, who took it back to their hometown of Gajwel in Siddipet district.

Tension escalated outside Nirmal hospital as students from RGUKT Basara engineering college congregated alongside family members, expressing grave concerns about the number of student deaths. Responding to the issue, Congress and BJP activists staged a protest in front of the hospital, demanding accountability for the series of tragic incidents. They demanded the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor. Subsequently, the police arrested the protesting political activists and shift them to the police station.

Meanwhile, following a thorough analysis of the reconstructed scene, Likhita’s parents and relatives said that they were convinced that her death may have been an accident. They also mentioned this in their formal complaint filed with the Basara police.

Meanwhile, RGUKT Vice-Chancellor V Venkat Ramana visited Nirmal hospital to offer condolences to the grieving parents. However, BJP and Congress activists attempted to obstruct his meeting with the bereaved family. The VC explained that Likhita’s demise resulted from an accidental slip and fall. He suggested that the use of earphones at the time of the incident may have diverted her attention, leading to a fatal spinal cord injury.

Report on Deepika’s death concludes

The inquiry committee assigned to investigate Deepika’s death has reportedly submitted its findings. The report indicates that she rushed into the bathroom after officials advised her and several other students against carrying cell phones to the examination centre. Stress is also cited as a potential factor in Deepika’s tragic death.

Recent student deaths at IIIT-Basara

Suresh Rathod, a first-year civil engineering student, died by suicide on August 24, 2022.

Bhanu Prasad, a PUC-II student, hanged himself in the hostel on December 19, 2022.

Vadla Deepika, a first-year PUC student, died by suicide on June 13, 2023.

Bora Likhita, a first-year pre-university course student, fell to death fourth floor of the building

ADILABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Basara, popularly known as IIIT-Basara, finds itself in the spotlight once again as the tragic deaths of two girl students within a span of 48 hours have left parents questioning the safety of their children within the institution. The shocking demise of first-year PUC student V Deepika by suicide in the hostel bathroom on Tuesday was yet to sink in when Bura Likhita, aged 17 and a close friend of Deepika, fell to her death from the fourth floor of the IIIT Basara hostel building at about 2 am on Thursday. Alerted by the thud of the body hitting the ground, security guards and students rushed Likhita to the campus dispensary where first aid was administered before she was shifted to Bhainsa Area Hospital and later to Nirmal hospital. However, she was declared “brought dead”.Upon learning of the incident at around 2:45 am, Likhita’s parents rushed to Nirmal Government Hospital.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Overwhelmed by grief upon seeing their daughter’s lifeless body, they expressed suspicions of foul play. Authorities accompanied the family to RGUKT-Basara, revealing the location where the tragedy unfolded. After a postmortem examination, the police released the body to Likhita’s parents, who took it back to their hometown of Gajwel in Siddipet district. Tension escalated outside Nirmal hospital as students from RGUKT Basara engineering college congregated alongside family members, expressing grave concerns about the number of student deaths. Responding to the issue, Congress and BJP activists staged a protest in front of the hospital, demanding accountability for the series of tragic incidents. They demanded the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor. Subsequently, the police arrested the protesting political activists and shift them to the police station. Meanwhile, following a thorough analysis of the reconstructed scene, Likhita’s parents and relatives said that they were convinced that her death may have been an accident. They also mentioned this in their formal complaint filed with the Basara police. Meanwhile, RGUKT Vice-Chancellor V Venkat Ramana visited Nirmal hospital to offer condolences to the grieving parents. However, BJP and Congress activists attempted to obstruct his meeting with the bereaved family. The VC explained that Likhita’s demise resulted from an accidental slip and fall. He suggested that the use of earphones at the time of the incident may have diverted her attention, leading to a fatal spinal cord injury. Report on Deepika’s death concludes The inquiry committee assigned to investigate Deepika’s death has reportedly submitted its findings. The report indicates that she rushed into the bathroom after officials advised her and several other students against carrying cell phones to the examination centre. Stress is also cited as a potential factor in Deepika’s tragic death. Recent student deaths at IIIT-Basara Suresh Rathod, a first-year civil engineering student, died by suicide on August 24, 2022. Bhanu Prasad, a PUC-II student, hanged himself in the hostel on December 19, 2022. Vadla Deepika, a first-year PUC student, died by suicide on June 13, 2023. Bora Likhita, a first-year pre-university course student, fell to death fourth floor of the building