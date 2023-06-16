Hyderabad-based firm to supply radio relay containers to Indian Army

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based ICOMM Tele Limited is all set to supply radio relay communication equipment containers to strengthen the Indian Army’s communication system. ICOMM Tele Limited is one of India’s largest firms in product designing, engineering development and turnkey solutions for telecom, defense, solar, power and infrastructure sectors.

The Ministry of Defence, on Thursday, inked a contract with ICOMM Tele Limited, Hyderabad for the procurement of 1,035 numbers of 5/7.5 ton radio relay communication equipment containers. The value of the contract under Buy (Indian) Category is nearly Rs 500 crore. The delivery of the containers is scheduled to commence from the current Financial Year 2023-24.

The radio relay containers will address a long overdue requirement of mobile communication detachments of the Indian Army. These containers will be utilized to provide a protected environment for communication equipment to function in a failsafe and reliable manner. The containers would be mounted on authorized specialist vehicles and moved as per operational requirements.

The company would produce the containers with all equipment and sub-systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers. This is expected to give a further boost to the indigenous manufacturing of defence equipment.

