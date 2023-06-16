I-T searches at BRS leaders’ firms continue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Income Tax department on Thursday continued searches at the residences and offices of BRS MLAs Pailla Shekhar Reddy and Marri Janardhan Reddy, and MP Kotta Prabhakar Reddy, in connection with alleged tax evasion.

The agency officials opened the bank lockers of Shekhar Reddy’s wife P Vanitha Reddy and reportedly seized several documents and agreement papers. The IT officials also found gold ornaments in the locker and questioned Vanitha Reddy about the source of the ornaments.

The tax officials conducted searches at Mainland Digital Pvt Ltd in which Kotta Manjulatha, wife of Medak MP Prabhakar Reddy, is off of the directors. Sources said that the I-T officials summoned Manjulatha to appear before them for further investigation.

Another team of IT sleuths continued searches for the second day in Janardhan Reddy’s two companies located in Hyderabad and Mahabubnagar districts. They also carried out searches in his text tile firm offices in Kukatpally and Ameerpet and checked the I-T returns and invoices for the last two years.

Similarly, the I-T officials continued the searches in an infrastructure firm in Bangalore allegedly owned by Shekhar Reddy and being run by his uncle. The agency is suspecting that cash was funnelled to the SLS firm with a motive to conceal black money.

During the raids, the agency officials seized a large number of documents and copies of agreements related to real estate and infrastructure projects. Meanwhile, some BRS workers staged a protest at Pailla Shekhar Reddy’s residence in Kothapet here on Thursday against the I-T searches.

While I-T searches were going on at the MLA’s residence, his followers demanded that their leader be shown to them. Following this, Shekhar Reddy came out and waved to his followers and requested them to stay calm. He also stated that he did not know when the searches would conclude and asked them to desist from raising slogans against the I-T authorities.

