Introduction of direct beneficiary transfer ended pilferage of funds: Prakash Javadekar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MP and former Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that the Modi government ended the pilferage of funds by introducing the direct beneficiary transfer (DBT) pilferage. Addressing the ‘influencers meeting’ organised by State BJP leaders at the Wesley Junior College in Secunderabad, he cited former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi’s claim that only 15% of funds meant for the poor were reaching the beneficiaries in India and said that by introducing DBT such pilferage has ended.

“In the last four years, Rs 29 lakh crore has gone into the accounts of the poor and the middle-class through DBT,” he pointed out, adding that Rs 4 lakh crore funds have been saved by removing fake beneficiaries. Calling the UPI as the biggest success of the country, he said that the maximum number of digital transactions were done in India.

Absence of ‘influencers’

Earlier, Javadekar was visibly upset over the lack of mobilisation of people for the ‘influencers meeting’. He then asked the organisers to call the invitees and to again inform them about the meeting. Soon, around 20 to 30 of the invitees turned up for the meeting.

