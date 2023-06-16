K Chandrasekhar Rao exhorts people to bring qualitative change in polity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that there was a political vacuum in the country and people were expecting change, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday exuded confidence that people across the country would extend support to the pink party.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating the BRS office in Nagpur on Thursday, he said: “People are vexed with the present political situation. The country wants change. I have full confidence that the people will support the BRS”.

Announcing his party’s plan to open offices in Aurangabad, Pune and Mumbai too, he said that he would also tour extensively in Madhya Pradesh. The CM said that around four lakh people joined BRS in Maharashtra and the membership would soon touch 30 lakh.

Highlighting the schemes being implemented in the State, he said that the Telangana model should be adopted across the country. He gave a call to the people to reinvent and reorient the country for realising a qualitative and momentous change in the polity of the country. When Rao explained the Dharani portal and how farmers could complete their registration in five minutes, the BRS workers of Maharashtra applauded the efforts of the BRS government.

Later, speaking to reporters, Rao said that a political vacuum was prevailing in the country in particular as the present ruling party and the projected alternative in Congress can not provide the momentum that India needs. The BRS chief said that the national agenda has to be changed and felt that routine budgets year after year and usual methods and conventional thinking would not bring any big changes.

Reforms, structural changes

Suggesting reforms agenda and structural changes to leverage the country’s strength in the coming years, the BRS supremo said economic reforms, constitutional reforms, electoral reforms, judicial reforms and administrative and governance reforms were essential to bring about a transformation in the country.

“We will make the slogan ‘Ab ki baar kisaan sarkar’ a reality in the country. We will ensure that the Telangana model is adopted across the country in the coming days,” he said.BRS Kisan Morcha leader Manik Rao and Shankaranna Dongre and others along with BRS parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao and MP J Santhosh Rao were present at the meeting.

