Maharashtra seeks study on Medigadda backwaters

During their visit to Sammakka Sagar project, the two teams verified the designs and drawings, and said that the construction works were carried out as per design.

The engineering marvel - Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) - will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Medigadda.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the officials of Telangana are insisting that the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) carry out a study on Polavaram backwaters, the State received a similar request from Maharashtra, asking it to conduct a study on Medigadda barrage under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

While Telangana cited 2022 July floods for seeking study on Polavaram backwaters, Maharashtra too mentioned 2022 floods while asking for a study on Medigadda backwaters.  “Considering the experience at Medigadda barrage due to backwater effect in Sironcha area during floods in 2022, Telangana should conduct a study,” the Maharashtra officials said in a letter sent to their Telangana counterparts.

The Maharashtra officials expressed apprehensions that due to submergence under Medigadda, local and political issues may crop up in Sironcha area. “Hence, a proper study at initial stage of project is required,” they said.The Maharashtra officials suggested that the matter should be solved at Chief Engineer level meeting.

C’garh, TS officials visit Kothur

Meanwhile, two teams of irrigation engineers from Chhattisgarh and Telangana visited Kothur village under Sammakka Sagar Project along with Telangana officials. Chhattisgarh retired chief engineer R Nagaria and SE KS Bhandari said that during July, 2002 flood, the maximum flood reached up to 88 metres, after the construction of Sammakka barrage and inundation taken place in Kothur village. In reply, Telangana engineer-in-chief B Hariram clarified hat the during the flood, all 59 gates were lifted completely and discharge passed through successfully.  

During their visit to Sammakka Sagar project, the two teams verified the designs and drawings, and said that the construction works were carried out as per design.“The Chhattisgarh officials were satisfied with way the barrage is being constructed,” a Telangana official said.

