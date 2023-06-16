Home States Telangana

Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy may join Congress in Rahul Gandhi’s presence by June-end

However, they have decided to maintain silence once they realised that the party high command was interest in welcoming Srinivasa Reddy into the grand old party.

Published: 16th June 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Former Khammam MP and the suspended BRS leader, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy seems to have finally made up his mind to join the Congress. If sources are to be believed, the Congress leadership is believed to have accepted most of Srinivasa Reddy’s demands and he is likely to join the grand old party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting to be organised in Khammam later this month. The party is trying to mobilise three lakh people for the meeting.

Speaking to TNIE, a close associate of Srinivasa Reddy said: “Congress has accepted Ponguleti’s demands during the primary discussions he had with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. It promised to allocate tickets in eight out of 10 Assembly seats in the erstwhile Khammam district to Ponguleti and his supporters in the next elections. The party also promised to entrust the entire election responsibility in the district to him.”

The Congress will most likely to allot tickets in the remaining two segments -- Madhira and Bhadrachalam to sitting Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Podem Veeraiah respectively. Rahul Gandhi has reportedly decided to cut short his overseas trip and return home for a meeting with Srinivasa Reddy on June 17 or 18. He was originally scheduled to return after June 22. After final talks with Rahul Gandhi, Srinivasa Reddy and his followers as well as some key leaders from other parties are expected to join Congress by the end of this month, informed another source.

It is worth mentioning here that it was Revanth Reddy who initiated talks with Srinivasa Reddy. Initially, some senior leaders raised objections to the efforts being made to welcome him into the party. However, they have decided to maintain silence once they realised that the party's high command was interested in welcoming Srinivasa Reddy into the grand old party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy Congress Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp