Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy may join Congress in Rahul Gandhi’s presence by June-end

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Former Khammam MP and the suspended BRS leader, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy seems to have finally made up his mind to join the Congress. If sources are to be believed, the Congress leadership is believed to have accepted most of Srinivasa Reddy’s demands and he is likely to join the grand old party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting to be organised in Khammam later this month. The party is trying to mobilise three lakh people for the meeting.

Speaking to TNIE, a close associate of Srinivasa Reddy said: “Congress has accepted Ponguleti’s demands during the primary discussions he had with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy. It promised to allocate tickets in eight out of 10 Assembly seats in the erstwhile Khammam district to Ponguleti and his supporters in the next elections. The party also promised to entrust the entire election responsibility in the district to him.”

The Congress will most likely to allot tickets in the remaining two segments -- Madhira and Bhadrachalam to sitting Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Podem Veeraiah respectively. Rahul Gandhi has reportedly decided to cut short his overseas trip and return home for a meeting with Srinivasa Reddy on June 17 or 18. He was originally scheduled to return after June 22. After final talks with Rahul Gandhi, Srinivasa Reddy and his followers as well as some key leaders from other parties are expected to join Congress by the end of this month, informed another source.

It is worth mentioning here that it was Revanth Reddy who initiated talks with Srinivasa Reddy. Initially, some senior leaders raised objections to the efforts being made to welcome him into the party. However, they have decided to maintain silence once they realised that the party's high command was interested in welcoming Srinivasa Reddy into the grand old party.

