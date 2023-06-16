Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court seeks State response on Finance panel vacancies

The bench said it was necessary to seek an explanation from the officials and issued the notices.

Published: 16th June 2023

Telangana High Court for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Thursday issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Special Chief Secretary of the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development department, directing them to provide valid reasons for the delay in appointing the chairman and members of the State Finance Commission.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by the NGO -- Forum for Good Governance, represented by its Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy. The PIL sought a directive to the State government to fulfil its constitutional obligation by appointing the chairman and members of the Commission, as mandated by Article 243-I of the Constitution.

Senior counsel S Satyam Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, informed the court that the positions had remained vacant for the past two years and said that the government had issued a notification in the Telangana Gazette on March 16, 2015, to establish the State Finance Commission for Telangana (New State). Additionally, GO Ms No. 31 was also issued on the same date. The bench said it was necessary to seek an explanation from the officials and issued the notices.

