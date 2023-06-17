Home States Telangana

BJP will improve Dharani, retain schemes: Bandi

State BJP chief accuses KCR of conspiring to damage the image of the saffron party

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay speaks during a meeting in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that his party was not against the initiatives of the State government, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Friday said that the saffron party will continue the existing welfare schemes and Dharani revenue portal with some improvements if it is voted to power in the State.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a joint meeting of the party’s all morchas organised at Jubilee Hills, he alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was conspiring to damage the image and rising graph of BJP in Telangana by trying to portray Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his “good old pal” as he did during a press meet in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

The chief minister was trying to give a boost to the Congress, to lessen the impact of the BJP, which he said, was certainly going to defeat the BRS in the next Assembly elections. He questioned the chief minister as to why he has asked the officials to give a ‘favourable report’ on the suicides of Likitha and Deepika at IIIT Basara campus, which took place within a span of 48 hours this week.

Addressing the gathering, former Union minister and BJP MP Prakash Javadekar, who concluded his four-day trip of Telangana as part of the Parliament Pravas Yojna and Maha Jan Sampark Yojna of BJP to showcase its achievements in the last nine years, said that KCR has failed in waiving off farm loans to the tune of Rs 1 lakh, and has not even fulfilled BRS’ 2018 Assembly election manifesto of giving Rs 3,000 per month unemployment honorarium to the job aspirants.

He also said that three-acre land to Dalits and tribals, KG to PG free education, and other schemes promised by the chief minister remained out of bounds for the people.

