GHMC Ward Offices to boost civic management

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC Ward Offices System, an initiative of the State government to bring administration closer to people by providing better civic services, was inaugurated in 132 of the 150 wards in Hyderabad on Friday, as part of the State Formation Day decennial celebrations. Greater Hyderabad becomes the first metro city in the country to introduce a ward office system that enables people to lodge complaints over their civic grievances.

Inaugurating the ward office at Kacheguda, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said that the idea was conceived with the genuine intention of providing better governance to the citizens of Hyderabad. He called upon all public representatives, cutting across party lines, to work together for the success of the system, emphasising the importance of collaboration. Rama Rao assured that the government would extend complete support to the ward offices, irrespective of the political party representing the ward.

“Inauguration of the ward office system marks a significant step towards improving governance and service delivery in Hyderabad and the government looks forward to the positive impact it will have on the lives of citizens,” he said.

“The success of this system in Hyderabad will serve as a model for other cities. I am sure that it will soon be replicated nationwide. Hyderabad already stands at the forefront of cities known for their good governance, and the ward office system further strengthens this reputation,” Rama Rao said.

Acknowledging that being a new system, there might be initial challenges and hurdles, the Minister assured citizens that the government would work tirelessly to overcome these obstacles and ensure its smooth functioning.KTR agreed that there was a dearth of bureaucracy at the ward level and expressed confidence that the ward office system will bridge this gap and enhances local governance.

132 offices inaugurated

Ward office system a wonderful move: Talasani

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday said that the ward office system introduced by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao was being hailed far and wide. “It will bring about a positive change in civic administration and serve as a model for the entire country,” he said. The establishment of ward offices aims to provide efficient civic services to the residents, he said.

