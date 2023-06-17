Home States Telangana

GHMC Ward Offices to boost civic management

Idea conceived with genuine intention of providing better governance to citizens, says KTR

Published: 17th June 2023 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC ,The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC Ward Offices System, an initiative of the State government to bring administration closer to people by providing better civic services, was inaugurated in 132 of the 150 wards in Hyderabad on Friday, as part of the State Formation Day decennial celebrations. Greater Hyderabad becomes the first metro city in the country to introduce a ward office system that enables people to lodge complaints over their civic grievances.

Inaugurating the ward office at Kacheguda, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said that the idea was conceived with the genuine intention of providing better governance to the citizens of Hyderabad. He called upon all public representatives, cutting across party lines, to work together for the success of the system, emphasising the importance of collaboration. Rama Rao assured that the government would extend complete support to the ward offices, irrespective of the political party representing the ward.

“Inauguration of the ward office system marks a significant step towards improving governance and service delivery in Hyderabad and the government looks forward to the positive impact it will have on the lives of citizens,” he said.

“The success of this system in Hyderabad will serve as a model for other cities. I am sure that it will soon be replicated nationwide. Hyderabad already stands at the forefront of cities known for their good governance, and the ward office system further strengthens this reputation,” Rama Rao said.

Acknowledging that being a new system, there might be initial challenges and hurdles, the Minister assured citizens that the government would work tirelessly to overcome these obstacles and ensure its smooth functioning.KTR agreed that there was a dearth of bureaucracy at the ward level and expressed confidence that the ward office system will bridge this gap and enhances local governance.

132 offices inaugurated

The ward office system was inaugurated in 132 of the 150 wards in Hyderabad on Friday, as part of the State Formation Day decennial celebrations

Ward office system a wonderful move: Talasani

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday said that the ward office system introduced by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao was being hailed far and wide. “It will bring about a positive change in civic administration and serve as a model for the entire country,” he said.  The establishment of ward offices aims to provide efficient civic services to the residents, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC Ward Offices System KT Rama Rao
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp