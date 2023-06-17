Home States Telangana

Gurunath Reddy all set to dump BRS for Congress

However, Kodandaram categorically rejected the speculations that he will merge his party into the Congress.

Published: 17th June 2023 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Former MLA Gurunath Reddy with TPCC chief Revanth Reddy.

Former MLA Gurunath Reddy with TPCC chief Revanth Reddy. (Photo | Twitter)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday met BRS leader and former Kodangal MLA Gurunath Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad. After lengthy deliberations Revanth had with Gurunath, the TPCC announced that the latter would be joining the grand old party on Sunday. The party leaders are of the opinion that the move will strengthen the Congress and its electoral prospects in the Mahbubnagar district in general and the Kodangal Assembly segment in particular.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy
meets Gurunath Reddy at his residence
in Hyderabad on Friday

Meanwhile, AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar met suspended BRS leader Jupally Krishna Rao. Interestingly, TJS president Prof Kodandaram was also present at the meeting. Later in an informal chat with the media, Sampath said that during the meeting they discussed about Krishna Rao returning to the Congress fold as well as the possibility of the Congress-TJS alliance or Kodandaram merging his party into the Congress. However, Kodandaram categorically rejected the speculations that he will merge his party into the Congress.

Speaking to TNIE, he said: “The alliance can be at two levels. One is to support within the realm of civil society organisations and launch a democratic fight against the incumbent government. The other is to form an alliance in the political realm of like-minded parties. The talks are currently at this level.”Meanwhile, it is learnt that the party’s political affairs committee (PAC) is scheduled to meet on Saturday to discuss the inductions and other key issues.

