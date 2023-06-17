Home States Telangana

I-T searches on BRS MLAs continue for 3rd straight day

The agency’s primary focus lies on examining the transactions conducted by the firms belonging to the MLAs and their family members over the past two years.

Published: 17th June 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

BRS Flags , BRS workers

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income Tax department officials continued their searches on the residence and firms belonging to BRS MLAs Pailla Shekar Reddy and Marri Janardhan Reddy on the third day on Friday. As part of the ongoing searches, the I-T department officials also targeted the residence of LifeStyle owner Madusudhan Reddy, focusing on transactions between the BRS MLAs and a real estate infrastructure project in Hyderabad.

Madhusudhan Reddy, who reportedly possesses a 15-acre land near LB Nagar, has come under the agency’s lens. Sources revealed that the real estate infrastructure firms, associated with the MLAs, invested funds and initiated a major project as silent partners.

The agency’s primary focus lies on examining the transactions conducted by the firms belonging to the MLAs and their family members over the past two years. Simultaneously, they are also investigating the Income Tax returns of these firms and individuals. The sources said that a significant portion of the funds collected by the firms was in cash, while nominal amounts were received through cheques.

The agency is currently investigating alleged cash transactions diverted to a real estate firm in Bengaluru. The searches are expected to continue for a fourth day, across three locations. The agency is likely to issue notices to the directors of the firms, summoning them for examination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income Tax BRS MLAs
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp