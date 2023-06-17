I-T searches on BRS MLAs continue for 3rd straight day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income Tax department officials continued their searches on the residence and firms belonging to BRS MLAs Pailla Shekar Reddy and Marri Janardhan Reddy on the third day on Friday. As part of the ongoing searches, the I-T department officials also targeted the residence of LifeStyle owner Madusudhan Reddy, focusing on transactions between the BRS MLAs and a real estate infrastructure project in Hyderabad.

Madhusudhan Reddy, who reportedly possesses a 15-acre land near LB Nagar, has come under the agency’s lens. Sources revealed that the real estate infrastructure firms, associated with the MLAs, invested funds and initiated a major project as silent partners.

The agency’s primary focus lies on examining the transactions conducted by the firms belonging to the MLAs and their family members over the past two years. Simultaneously, they are also investigating the Income Tax returns of these firms and individuals. The sources said that a significant portion of the funds collected by the firms was in cash, while nominal amounts were received through cheques.

The agency is currently investigating alleged cash transactions diverted to a real estate firm in Bengaluru. The searches are expected to continue for a fourth day, across three locations. The agency is likely to issue notices to the directors of the firms, summoning them for examination.

