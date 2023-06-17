Justice league: Notices issued to government on hooch tragedy

By Express News Service

TS asked take decision on AFRC recommendations

Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar of Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government, represented by its Principal Secretary, Higher Education, to submit a report on the suggestions of the Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (AFRC) for fee fixing in private unaided professional colleges.

The court ordered that if the AFRC sets the fee at less than Rs 40,000, the petitioner colleges repay the extra money paid by the students who were admitted to the respective colleges.

Similarly, students who were admitted to the petitioner college for the courses in question pay the difference if the fees are set higher than Rs 40,000. The matter was adjourned to June 26. Tirumala Educational Society, which operates SVS Polytechnic in Hanamkonda, and three other similar societies filed writs asking the State to establish the fee as proposed by the AFRC for the academic year 2023-24. After hearing the petitioner’s arguments, the court issued the interim orders.

HC notice to Health Secy in contempt of court case

Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, Principal Secretary, Health Medical and Family Welfare Department, and Dr K Ramesh Reddy, in a contempt of court case filed by Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association, represented by its President Dr K Mahesh Kumar, seeking a direction to punish the defendants for willful violation and deliberate disobedience of the court orders.

On April 24, 2023, the court halted the implementation of GO 603 dated July 3, 2017. Through the GO, the government designated Dr K Ramesh Reddy as Director of Medical Education (DME) and directed the respondent authorities to fill the aforementioned job strictly in accordance with the law.As the respondent authorities did not carry out the directions, the petitioner filed the contempt of court case. The court deferred the case for three weeks.

Hooch tragedy: Notices issued to government

A division bench of Telangana High Court,comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice

N Tukaramji, on Friday issued notices to the State government on a taken-up PIL based on a report published in a local newspaper under the headline “Katesina Kalthi Kallu.” The bench issued notices to the Principal Secretary (Prohibition and Excise), the Commissioner, the Deputy Commissioner, the Assistant Commissioner (Excise), the Sub-Inspector of Police (Excise), and the Police Station, Mahabubnagar. According to a newspaper report, a copy of which was forwarded to the chief justice by Chintakunta Anil Kumar of Mahbubnagar, 42 people who consumed adulterated toddy in Mahbubnagar fell ill.

While three of them -- Ashanna, Vishnu Prakash, and Renuka, died, another person, a woman, was admitted to a government hospital. It was further revealed that the minister concerned paid a visit to the victims at the hospital and declared that the cause of the death was not related to adulterated toddy. The samples had also been sent to a lab for testing.

Meanwhile, it is said that the toddy shop’s management reached a deal with a few of the hospitalised patients by paying money. In order to prevent the consumption of tainted toddy in the Mahbubnagar District and save lives, the petitioner pleaded with the court to take action against the responsible parties, including the owners of the toddy shop. The court adjourned the case to August 28 and directed the respondents to file counters before the next date of hearing.

