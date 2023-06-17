K Chandrasekhar Rao to announce list of 80 assembly candidates in July

Home States Telangana

Only MLAs who received satisfaction rating of 40% to 45% in KCR’s survey may get tickets

HYDERABAD: BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to announce candidates for about 80 of the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State, possibly in the third week of July. Highly placed sources said that the BRS supremo has received the latest survey report, and his picks for these 80 Assembly segments will be based on this report.

By announcing candidates for almost two-thirds of the seats well in advance, the Chief Minister will be nipping many problems in the bud. Those MLAs who received a satisfaction rating of 40% to 45% in the survey are expected to secure a place in the coveted list of 80 candidates, while anxiety looms large among those who have failed to attain the passing grade of 35% in KCR’s secret survey.

Party seniors see an early announcement of candidatures as a strategic move to mitigate damage caused by rebel candidates. It will also allow for a four-month window for the party leadership to settle any internal disturbances.It is expected that some MLAs who do not figure on the list will even rebel and leave the party.

Nipping trouble in the bud

Sources said that if some aspirants do choose to leave the party, it would come as a significant relief to the party cadre as it would enable them to concentrate on the upcoming election campaign. Meanwhile, the 80 selected candidates can focus on their respective Assembly constituencies, working at the grassroots level to connect with party activists and the public by highlighting the party’s welfare schemes and other benefits.

BRS seniors further said that the party supremo is likely to make changes to 10 to 15 candidates among the remaining 39 seats, with this announcement a month after the initial disclosure of the 80 candidates, following yet another survey. The remaining segments are expected to be finalised through alliances with other parties or friendly contests, including Communist parties.

A senior leader said that the decision regarding an early announcement of candidates will bring immense relief to party leaders and cadre who are determined to secure power for a third term. This senior leader added that candidates will now have ample time to engage with the public and resolve any issues with second-rung leaders.

Referring to the results of previous surveys conducted in January and March, which yielded mixed outcomes with several MLAs scoring between 35% and 40%, BRS seniors said that the fresh survey commissioned by the Chief Minister following the Athmeeya Sammelanams was more favourable. It is widely believed that KCR’s decision to announce candidates is based on the findings of this latest survey.

BRS senior leaders said that the party expects the Assembly election notification to be released anytime after October 10. Additionally, sources said that KCR has received information suggesting that the Union government is contemplating early polls for the Lok Sabha. They said that if indeed there are early polls, the CM’s announcement strategy will yield positive results. They also said that KCR was reportedly focused on a list of Lok Sabha candidates, and this list will be announced as soon as possible.

BJP govt to continue all schemes: Bandi

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Friday made it clear that the saffron party will continue all existing welfare schemes as well as the Dharani revenue portal, albeit with some improvements, if it comes to power in Telangana “as it was not against the initiatives of the BRS govt”.

