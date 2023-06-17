Over 73,000 get seats in 1st phase for Degree Online Services, Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the first phase of seat allotment for Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST). Out of the 1.05 lakh students who registered for undergraduate admissions, 73,220 students have received seat allotments.

Among the total registered students, 78,212 candidates participated in the web options process, and 73,220 students have been allotted seats in the first phase. TSCHE chairman Prof R Limbadri along with Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education Naveen Mittal released the seat allotment details on Friday.

All students who have been allotted seats are required to reserve their seats by self-reporting online. They need to pay a fee of Rs 500 or Rs 1,000, as applicable, through the DOST login portal. For the second phase of admissions, the registration and web options will be open from June 16 to June 27. The seat allotment for the second phase will be declared on June 30.

