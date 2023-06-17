President Draupadi Murmu Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing the need for every officer in the armed forces to take an integrated approach towards defence preparedness, President Draupadi Murmu has observed that the ability to adapt to technology at a rapid pace will be essential for defence preparedness in land, sea and air.

The President was the reviewing officer of the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) held at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on Saturday, which marked the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force.

She was given the 'Rashtra Salute' by the cadets, who were then given their badges to formally become the Flying Officers.

Addressing the event, she said that the Indian Air Force was becoming future-ready, to face the challenges in a high-tech war in a network-centric future battle space.

In that context, she said that the modernisation of the Indian Air Force through the induction of Rafale jets, Apache Attack helicopters and Chinook heavy-lift helicopters strengthened our operational capabilities.

Observing that there were women officers in all roles and branches in the air force, she said that there was a substantial number of women fighter pilots, which she said, was bound to increase.

She recollected the fascinating flight she took in a Sukhoi 30 MKI plane in April this year, where she said she had a great view of the Himalayas flying between the Brahmaputra and Tejpur village, flying at a speed of 800 kmph some 2 km above the ground.

"You will no longer be the boys and girls who came to this academy as trainees. Now you are going to be officers ready to face challenges and take up responsibilities, imbibing the spirit of the IAF's motto 'touch the sky with glory,' and live up to the expectations the nation has from all of you," she said, wishing the flying officers an exciting and fulfilling career with a bright future.

The president presented the 'Sword of Honour' to Flying Officer Nitesh Jhakar.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and others were present on the occasion.

HYDERABAD: Stressing the need for every officer in the armed forces to take an integrated approach towards defence preparedness, President Draupadi Murmu has observed that the ability to adapt to technology at a rapid pace will be essential for defence preparedness in land, sea and air. The President was the reviewing officer of the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) held at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on Saturday, which marked the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force. She was given the 'Rashtra Salute' by the cadets, who were then given their badges to formally become the Flying Officers. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Addressing the event, she said that the Indian Air Force was becoming future-ready, to face the challenges in a high-tech war in a network-centric future battle space. In that context, she said that the modernisation of the Indian Air Force through the induction of Rafale jets, Apache Attack helicopters and Chinook heavy-lift helicopters strengthened our operational capabilities. Observing that there were women officers in all roles and branches in the air force, she said that there was a substantial number of women fighter pilots, which she said, was bound to increase. She recollected the fascinating flight she took in a Sukhoi 30 MKI plane in April this year, where she said she had a great view of the Himalayas flying between the Brahmaputra and Tejpur village, flying at a speed of 800 kmph some 2 km above the ground. "You will no longer be the boys and girls who came to this academy as trainees. Now you are going to be officers ready to face challenges and take up responsibilities, imbibing the spirit of the IAF's motto 'touch the sky with glory,' and live up to the expectations the nation has from all of you," she said, wishing the flying officers an exciting and fulfilling career with a bright future. The president presented the 'Sword of Honour' to Flying Officer Nitesh Jhakar. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and others were present on the occasion.