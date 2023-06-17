Home States Telangana

Reconsider appointments to TSPSC, Telangana HC tells state govt

The bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Prof A Vinayak Reddy, who alleged that the appointees lacked the necessary credentials.

Published: 17th June 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC for representational purposes.

Telangana High Court for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, asked the State government on Friday to reconsider the appointment of six members, including Ramavath Dhan Singh, to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). The bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Prof A Vinayak Reddy, who alleged that the appointees lacked the necessary credentials.

Taking up the PIL, the bench said that striking down the appointments would be inappropriate and appointments should be subject to a further review by the State government for a fair and appropriate evaluation of the appointees’ credentials and eligibility as members of the TSPSC.

“As the Supreme Court pointed out, simply because there are no norms or standards does not exempt the State from carrying out a legitimate process prior to such selection and appointment,” the bench said and directed the State government to conduct the exercise within three months of the date of receipt of the order copy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court TSPSC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp