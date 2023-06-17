Reconsider appointments to TSPSC, Telangana HC tells state govt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, asked the State government on Friday to reconsider the appointment of six members, including Ramavath Dhan Singh, to the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). The bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Prof A Vinayak Reddy, who alleged that the appointees lacked the necessary credentials.

Taking up the PIL, the bench said that striking down the appointments would be inappropriate and appointments should be subject to a further review by the State government for a fair and appropriate evaluation of the appointees’ credentials and eligibility as members of the TSPSC.

“As the Supreme Court pointed out, simply because there are no norms or standards does not exempt the State from carrying out a legitimate process prior to such selection and appointment,” the bench said and directed the State government to conduct the exercise within three months of the date of receipt of the order copy.

