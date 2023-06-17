Home States Telangana

Revanth dares Chandrasekhar Rao to give tickets to all sitting BRS MLAs

The event was also attended by newly appointed AICC secretaries PC Vishnunadh and Mansoor Ali Khan as well as their colleague Rohit Chaudhary.

Published: 17th June 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy addresses a meeting at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy addresses a meeting at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to give tickets to all the 104 sitting MLAs of his party in the upcoming elections if the BRS government developed the State as claimed by the latter.

Speaking at a ceremony organised at the Gandhi Bhavan where Anil Kumar Yadav took charge as the Secunderabad District Congress Committee (DCC) president, he said that Rao was gearing up to ascribe the “projected” electoral failure of BRS to some incumbent MLAs.The event was also attended by newly appointed AICC secretaries PC Vishnunadh and Mansoor Ali Khan as well as their colleague Rohit Chaudhary.

“When TRS MLAs won in the 2014 and 2018 elections, KCR attributed it to his leadership. As his party is going to face defeat in the upcoming elections, he is planning to ascribe it to some MLAs stating that people have developed an aversion to MLAs who are mired in corruption. But, the actual thief is you -- KCR. Give tickets to 104 MLAs as you did in 2018,” the TPCC chief said.

“While KCR has turned out to be a Charles Sobhraj, his son and niece -- KTR and Harish Rao -- turned out to be Billa, Ranga in looting the State,” he added. Underscoring the need for Congress to win most of the seats in the Hyderabad region, Revanth said that the grand old party came to power only when it won a majority of seats in Hyderabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao BRS MLAs
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp