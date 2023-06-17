Revanth dares Chandrasekhar Rao to give tickets to all sitting BRS MLAs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to give tickets to all the 104 sitting MLAs of his party in the upcoming elections if the BRS government developed the State as claimed by the latter.

Speaking at a ceremony organised at the Gandhi Bhavan where Anil Kumar Yadav took charge as the Secunderabad District Congress Committee (DCC) president, he said that Rao was gearing up to ascribe the “projected” electoral failure of BRS to some incumbent MLAs.The event was also attended by newly appointed AICC secretaries PC Vishnunadh and Mansoor Ali Khan as well as their colleague Rohit Chaudhary.

“When TRS MLAs won in the 2014 and 2018 elections, KCR attributed it to his leadership. As his party is going to face defeat in the upcoming elections, he is planning to ascribe it to some MLAs stating that people have developed an aversion to MLAs who are mired in corruption. But, the actual thief is you -- KCR. Give tickets to 104 MLAs as you did in 2018,” the TPCC chief said.

“While KCR has turned out to be a Charles Sobhraj, his son and niece -- KTR and Harish Rao -- turned out to be Billa, Ranga in looting the State,” he added. Underscoring the need for Congress to win most of the seats in the Hyderabad region, Revanth said that the grand old party came to power only when it won a majority of seats in Hyderabad.

