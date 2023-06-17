Home States Telangana

Revanth’s focus on bolstering Congress ranks paying dividends

A Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The unwavering focus by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on inducting noteworthy leaders into the party fold, especially in his native Mahbubnagar district, is gradually paying dividends, with more and more leaders indicating that they will be part of the Congress in its bid to come to power in the State.

Revanth’s camp has been conducting a series of meetings with former Congress leaders, as well as from other parties. The TPCC chief, who represents Malkajgiri in the Lok Sabha, has been holding regular meetings with various leaders, including MLC K Damodar Reddy, former Kodangal MLA Gurunath Reddy, and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao. It is believed that his efforts have borne fruit and these leaders will join the Congress by the end of the month, with a public meeting likely to be held in either Mahbubnagar or Nagarkurnool.

Gurunath Reddy, who was elected MLA five times from Kodangal, is expected to join the party on Sunday, thereby providing a significant boost to the Mahbubnagar Congress, particularly Revanth’s camp.
Former minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who was elected to the Assembly three times on Congress ticket and had also been a part of the YSR cabinet, is also poised to shift to the grand old party after being suspended from the ruling BRS. This move is expected to bolster the party’s presence in the Kollapur and Wanaparti segments.

Additionally, MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy, who is currently serving his second term as MLC and previously worked as ZP chairman, is likely to join the party by the end of the month. Both leaders hold considerable influence in Kollapur, Wanaparty, Nagarkurnool, and other segments, which bodes well for the party in the next Assembly polls.

Revanth has also extended invitations to several ZPTC members who have expressed interest in joining the Congress. It is expected that they will join alongside Krishna Rao and Damodar Reddy.Revanth has also been actively focusing on Narayanpet, Maktal, Gadwal, and Devarakadra by inviting several leaders to strengthen the party’s presence, providing a significant boost ahead of the Assembly elections.

During a recent meeting, MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy declared that they were confident of the Congress winning a majority of Assembly segments in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. Inspired by his colleagues’ optimism, Revanth is reportedly determined to secure a majority of the Assembly segments in Mahbubnagar, thus solidifying his position as TPCC chief and maintaining his influence in his native district.

Strengthening the party

Revanth has also been actively focusing on Narayanpet, Maktal, Gadwal, and Devarakadra by inviting several leaders to strengthen the party's presence, providing a significant boost ahead of the Assembly elections.

