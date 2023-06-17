Home States Telangana

Submit report on death of IIIT-Basara students in 48 hrs: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamilisai asks V-C to tackle issues faced by RGUKT Basara students

Published: 17th June 2023 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD: Expressing anguish over the recent deaths at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT-Basara, in the Nirmal district, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday directed the officials concerned to submit a detailed report, comprising the measures that are being taken by the university administration to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future, within 48 hours.

She also asked the institute Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Professor Venkat Ramana to intervene and address the issues faced by students that lead to such extreme steps. The governor also appealed to the students not to resort to such measures and to prepare to confront the challenges of pursuing higher education with a ‘brave heart’.  

Cheque handed over to kin

Mourning over the recent deaths of two students, the staff of IIIT-Basara observed two-minute-long silence on Friday. Subsequently, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and V-C Ramana handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh as ex gratia to the family members of Bora Likitha, who was found dead on the campus early on Thursday.

Later, the V-C organised a review meeting in the administrative building, which lasted for approximately one and a half hours. The meeting involved discussions with the teaching and non-teaching staff regarding the issues at hand. Venkata Ramana emphasised the need for serious measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The internal committee report will soon be handed over to the education minister, he said, adding that the teaching and non-teaching staff have decided to contribute and hand over Rs 50,000 to the family.

Director’s tenure extended

The V-C has extended the tenure of Director P Satish Kumar. Although the State government appointed him last year amidst student protests, his initial term has now been extended by another year.

Students continue protests

Continuing their protest, student union leaders staged a demonstration in front of RGUKT Basara on Friday. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members also participated in the protest. The police took several protesters into custody and transferred them to the Bhainsa police station.

The students alleged that two girl students, V Deepika and B Likitha, have died within a span of 48 hours, and termed them ‘government-induced deaths’. They accused the RGUKT and the government of neglecting to take appropriate measures against negligent staff, merely appointing committees and leaving the issues unresolved.

They demanded the appointment of a sitting judge for an inquiry to shed light on what is happening in the college and why students are resorting to suicide. Last year, students protested for more than a week, braving the rain, to voice their demands, which are yet to be fulfilled, they claimed.A substantial police security presence has been arranged in front of RGUKT Basara to maintain order and security.

