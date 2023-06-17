Home States Telangana

Swachh Badi to teach kids importance of cleanliness, waste management: KTR

The minister highlighted the rapid development in the State’s cities and towns, particularly by the Municipal Administration Department.

Published: 17th June 2023 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Friday launched Swachh Badi (clean school) initiative in all municipalities across the State. The programme aims to educate children about waste segregation, composting, recycling, and reducing plastic usage. Speaking at the Telangana Pattana Pragathi Dinotsavam celebrations in Hyderabad, the minister highlighted the government’s focus on sanitation in urban local bodies (ULBs).

So far, initiatives such as Dry Resource Collection Centers, faecal sludge management and treatment plants, and the provision of public toilets have been implemented. The establishment of parks, nurseries, and urban lung spaces has led to a significant increase in green cover across towns.

The minister highlighted the rapid development in the State’s cities and towns, particularly by the Municipal Administration Department. The government’s commitment to urban development has garnered recognition and awards from the Central government. The minister also discussed initiatives related to the restoration and beautification of urban lakes, expansion plans for the Metro Rail, and the preservation of heritage structures.

Emphasising the importance of urban areas, the minister highlighted the significant contribution of Hyderabad and its surroundings, which generate 45 to 50 per cent of the State’s government revenue. The government remains dedicated to providing comprehensive, integrated, inclusive, and balanced administration that ensures the welfare of all sections of society in towns and villages, he said.

