Telangana University VC caught red-handed by Anti-corruption Bureau while taking bribe

In the recent wake of allegations, ACB, vigilance, and enforcement departments have conducted searches at Telangana University.

Published: 17th June 2023 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana University VC Ravinder Gupta was caught red-handed by the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths while taking a bribe to allot an exam hall for a college. 


The complainant Dasari Shankar lodged a complaint with the ACB pertaining to the demand of the VC.

Shankar from Nizamabad approached the VC to grant permission for his college in Bheemgal to lodge an exam center, and the VC demanded a bribe to issue permits. 

In the recent wake of allegations, ACB, vigilance, and enforcement departments have conducted searches at Telangana University. Teams reportedly found that inappropriate appointments and transactions have taken place and sketched a raid on the VC's house and raided his house in Taarnaka on Saturday morning.

The complainant on Saturday morning went to meet the VC and hand over the bribe money, where ACB caught him red-handed by the teams. University premises are also being raided.

