Telangana will produce 25,000 MW of power by end of this year: Harish

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said that the State government was able to provide 24x7 uninterrupted quality power supply to all households and the industry as it has spent more than Rs 40,000 crore to build a robust power distribution system in the State.

Addressing the gathering at the CFO Conclave organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Harish Rao said: “We are currently in a power surplus and the State is expected to produce 25,000 megawatts of power by the end of this year.”

The minister also said: “Telangana government has adopted digital technologies in a proactive way and Rythu Bandhu benefits are transferred to 65 lakh farmers, Aasara pensions are transferred to 44 lakh people on a single day. Dharani portal has brought a big positive change in land registrations.”

Meanwhile, C Shekar Reddy, Chairman, CII Telangana & CMD, CSR Estates Pvt Ltd, said: “The finance leaders need to embrace technologies and also must invest in cyber security measures and ensure inclusivity to bridge the digital divide.”

