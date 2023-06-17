Home States Telangana

Telangana will produce 25,000 MW of power by end of this year: Harish

Dharani portal has brought a big positive change in land registrations.

Published: 17th June 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said that the State government was able to provide 24x7 uninterrupted quality power supply to all households and the industry as it has spent more than Rs 40,000 crore to build a robust power distribution system in the State.

Addressing the gathering at the CFO Conclave organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Harish Rao said: “We are currently in a power surplus and the State is expected to produce 25,000 megawatts of power by the end of this year.”

The minister also said: “Telangana government has adopted digital technologies in a proactive way and Rythu Bandhu benefits are transferred to 65 lakh farmers, Aasara pensions are transferred to 44 lakh people on a single day. Dharani portal has brought a big positive change in land registrations.”

Meanwhile, C Shekar Reddy, Chairman, CII Telangana & CMD, CSR Estates Pvt Ltd, said: “The finance leaders need to embrace technologies and also must invest in cyber security measures and ensure inclusivity to bridge the digital divide.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao Telangana Confederation of Indian Industry
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp