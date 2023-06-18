Armed with ‘proof’ of graft, Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries meet Nalgonda MP

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries from the Kodad constituency in Suryapet district on Saturday approached Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and complained to him that followers of a local MLA were indulging in corruption in implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

They claimed that certain BRS leaders collected exorbitant commissions ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh from each beneficiary of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in villages such as Gudibanda.

During their meeting with Uttam, the beneficiaries presented agreement bond papers as evidence of the alleged wrongdoing. They disclosed that they had been subjected to threats of violence by some of the MLA’s followers, who reportedly demanded the commissions under duress.

One beneficiary from Gudibanda alleged that of the eight buffaloes sanctioned to their dairy farm, four were forcefully seized by the MLA’s supporters.

Despite a recent warning by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to those indulging in corruption in the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the local MLA and his followers were extorting money from the beneficiaries, they alleged.

Demanding swift action against those demanding commission, the beneficiaries sought justice and an end to the rampant corruption.

